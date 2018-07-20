Image copyright Family picture Image caption William Coy died in hospital after falling from a window at a house in Lindum Avenue, Lincoln

Tributes have been paid to a six-year-old boy who died from his injuries after falling from a window.

William Coy died in hospital after the fall at a house in Lindum Avenue, Lincoln, on Tuesday.

Vicky Johnson, head teacher at Monks Abbey Primary School, said William was incredibly kind, with "a gift for knowing when others needed help".

"Most of all William talked with great affection about his family and came to school every day with a smile."

She said everyone at the school was devastated by the news and their thoughts were with the family.

Family friend Amy Cash de Flores, who set up a fundraising page to help, described him as "a wonderful boy".

She said he was the kind of boy who "touched everyone's heart".

The fundraising page raised more than £2,500 in 24 hours.

Lincolnshire Police said his death was being treated as an accident and they were continuing to support the family.