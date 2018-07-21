Skegness skate park death treated as 'unexplained'
- 21 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been found at skate park in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said the discovery was made at about 08:00 BST on North Parade, in Skegness.
A force spokesman said: "The investigation is in its early stages and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."
The man has not yet been identified and officers investigating his death have appealed for anyone who may have any information to come forward.