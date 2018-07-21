Lincolnshire

Woman dies in Ingoldmells bar fight

  • 21 July 2018
Buzz Bar, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells at about 23:25 BST on Friday

A woman has died in hospital after being injured in a fight outside a seaside bar.

The 52-year-old woman, from Nottinghamshire, was involved in an incident at Buzz Bar in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene at about 23:25 BST.

Police have begun a murder inquiry and appealed for witnesses. They have asked for dashcam footage recorded in the area around the bar.

