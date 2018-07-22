Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells at about 23:25 BST on Friday

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman who died after a fight outside a seaside bar.

The 52-year-old victim, from Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after she was involved in an incident at Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells on Friday.

Lincolnshire Police said two women, aged 29 and 30, and a 31-year-old man, from South Yorkshire, were arrested in Skegness.

The force has appealed for witnesses.