Three arrested in Ingoldmells bar fight murder inquiry
- 22 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman who died after a fight outside a seaside bar.
The 52-year-old victim, from Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after she was involved in an incident at Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells on Friday.
Lincolnshire Police said two women, aged 29 and 30, and a 31-year-old man, from South Yorkshire, were arrested in Skegness.
The force has appealed for witnesses.