Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Three people have been arrested in connection with Caroline Fisher's death

A woman who died after a fight broke out outside a seaside bar in Lincolnshire has been named by police.

Caroline Fisher, 52, from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after the fight at Buzz Bar on Sea Lane, Ingoldmells on Friday night.

Lincolnshire Police said two women, aged 29 and 30, and a 31-year-old man from South Yorkshire were arrested on suspicion of murder in Skegness.

All three remain in custody for questioning.