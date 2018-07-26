Image caption Hugo Penfold is accused of raping two fellow students while he was studying at the University of Lincoln

The jury in the trial of a university student accused of raping two fellow students has been discharged for legal reasons.

Hugo Penfold, 21, from High Wycombe, is accused of sexually assaulting one woman on three occasions and then raping her after visiting her flat.

The accused, who was a student at the University of Lincoln, allegedly raped a second woman when she was drunk.

A retrial is to be held at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

More from Lincolnshire

During the halted trial, which started on Tuesday, Mr Penfold denied raping an 18-year-old fellow student and three charges of sexually assaulting her on dates between October 2016 and March 2017.

On one occasion, he quoted US President Donald Trump to her before "grabbing her vagina", the court heard.

Mr Penfold also denied raping a second woman after she allowed him to stay overnight at her flat in November 2016.

The student told the court that Penfold grabbed her by the throat and banged her head against a wall before raping her after she rejected his advances.

In an interview with police, he admitted he had sex with both women but said they had consented to what happened.

He claimed they made complaints to police because they later regretted having sex with him.