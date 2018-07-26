Image caption The teenager crashed into the front of a house in North Hykeham, seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend

A teenage driver crashed into the front of a house at 60mph during a row with his ex-girlfriend.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the boy and his ex were arguing after he discovered she was pregnant by a new partner.

The crash, which left both of them trapped, happened in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, in December.

He previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to eight months in custody, suspended for two years.

The court heard the boy, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, seriously injured his ex-girlfriend and caused damage estimated at over £45,000 in the crash.

She suffered fractures to her spine and sternum after the car ploughed through a garden wall and entered the front of the house.

Julie Warburton, prosecuting, said: "The car essentially entered the ground floor of the house through the ground floor windows and span around."

Inexperience

The girl, who was also 17, later admitted the smash was partly her fault because of pulling at the boy's arm.

She said she had to take morphine and lie down for two weeks after the crash because of the pain.

She also lost her place at college and still has physiotherapy for her injuries.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating, said the crash was the result of inexperience from a young driver and having his arm tugged.

The teenager had previously been charged with attempted murder but a plea of dangerous driving was accepted as there was no evidence his actions were deliberate.

He was also banned from driving for two years.