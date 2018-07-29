Image caption Syas the Tiger is one of the animals kept by Andrew Riddel

A man's bid to turn his private collection of wild animals, including lions and a tiger, into a zoo is under threat.

Andrew Riddel has amassed 235 animals on land near his home in Lincolnshire and wants to expand their enclosures.

His site borders land owned by Allison Homes, which plans to build 80 homes there.

Mr Riddel dismissed the developer's claims the expansion would cause smell and noise issues for residents.

Image caption He also has two lions called Lorenzo and Mouse

The former scrap metal dealer started collecting wild animals about five years ago and housing them on his 46-acre land next to his home in Hemingby Lane, Horncastle.

He has already renamed the site Wolds Wildlife Park and his ultimate aim is to open it as a zoo.

Image caption The council is considering applications to expand enclosures

He said: "It started off being my hobby but if people are interested in seeing the animals, I want to share it with them."

East Lindsey District Council is considering applications from Mr Riddel for a zoo licence and to expand the enclosures, which would be closer to the land owned by Allison Homes.

Image caption Andrew Riddel said there were no smell or noise problems on his site

In a statement, the firm said it had objected to the "planning application for enclosures for lions, wolves and tigers the site adjacent to where we plan to build houses because we are worried about the impact on residents of the noise and smell from these animals".

Mr Riddel said he was would be willing to buy the land from the developer.

He said: "If they don't want me here, there are two things, buy me or sell to me."