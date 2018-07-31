Image copyright Geograph Image caption North Sea Camp prison holds more than 400 inmates many serving long sentences

A jail has been criticised for referring to its inmates as "residents" rather than prisoners.

North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire, introduced the name change as part of a "rehabilitative culture", according to the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).

The open prison houses more than 400 offenders, most serving long sentences.

Glyn Travis, from the Prison Officers' Association, described the name change as "ill-thought out".

Mr Travis said prisoners should be treated with respect by staff, but did not agree with the use of the term resident.

"I do believe that the victims of crime and society have to have a reality check on how prisoners are addressed whilst in prison," he said.

"They would be shocked to see that some governor believes they should call them residents."

The IMB report said the name change "seems to be working well with a polite and calm atmosphere being created".

"It is noticeable that residents and staff always greet one another and converse with one another politely."

A recent report by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons said that most inmates at the prison "were serving long sentences of more than four years, around half were serving indeterminate sentences, and about 60% were sex offenders".

Inspectors described it "as a safe and decent prison".