Image copyright Google Image caption Albert White moved cones placed outside his business after contractors put them out an hour before the scheduled time

A man has been given a three-year order which prevents him interfering in any way with traffic cones or road signs.

Albert White, who owns a truck stop near Colsterworth, was charged with causing danger to road users after moving traffic cones outside his business.

He was also cleared of assault by beating over a row with a workman during the incident on 4 October.

Mr White bound over to keep the peace.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr White moved cones which had been put out in preparation of a road closure an hour earlier than scheduled, leaving HGV drivers unable to reach him for their overnight stop.

He made an initial appearance before magistrates where he elected to have a crown court trial.

But at the start of the trial on Monday the prosecution offered no evidence against him.

'Tempers raised'

Mr White, 70, of Water Lane, South Witham, was formally found not guilty of both charges after he agreed to be bound over to keep the peace for three years or face a fine.

Judge John Pini QC also imposed a three-year restraining order, banning him from interfering with traffic cones or signs on the public highway.

He said: "I can understand the frustration Mr White felt. He made inquiries and was led to believe it would be done between certain time parameters and it wasn't."

However, he told Mr White: "These regulations are there to protect the workmen. The appropriate thing to do was not to act in the way you did.

"Fortunately, nobody was hurt but tempers were raised and you and Mr Shaffer [the workman] nearly came to blows. It could potentially have led to an accident and injury to these workmen."