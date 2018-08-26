Lincolnshire

Armed police deployed after Lincolnshire gun threat

  • 26 August 2018
Linden Terrace Image copyright Google
Image caption Armed police were called to the house in Linden Terrace in Gainsborough

Armed police were sent to a house in Lincolnshire after a woman claimed she had been threatened by a man with a handgun.

Lincolnshire Police said a firearms unit was deployed to a house in Linden Terrace in Gainsborough at 16:30 BST on Saturday.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Two men later handed themselves in to police. They have been arrested and are being questioned by officers.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites