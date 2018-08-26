Armed police deployed after Lincolnshire gun threat
- 26 August 2018
Armed police were sent to a house in Lincolnshire after a woman claimed she had been threatened by a man with a handgun.
Lincolnshire Police said a firearms unit was deployed to a house in Linden Terrace in Gainsborough at 16:30 BST on Saturday.
The woman was not injured in the incident.
Two men later handed themselves in to police. They have been arrested and are being questioned by officers.