Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police were called to the house in Linden Terrace in Gainsborough

Armed police were sent to a house in Lincolnshire after a woman claimed she had been threatened by a man with a handgun.

Lincolnshire Police said a firearms unit was deployed to a house in Linden Terrace in Gainsborough at 16:30 BST on Saturday.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Two men later handed themselves in to police. They have been arrested and are being questioned by officers.