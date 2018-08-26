Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B1397 London Road in Kirton

A woman in her 70s has been killed and two other people have been seriously injured in a car crash in Lincolnshire.

Police said the woman was driving a red Suzuki which collided with another car on the B1397 London Road in Kirton at about 21:40 BST on Saturday.

A male passenger in the Suzuki and the man driving the other car were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed overnight and police have appealed for witnesses.