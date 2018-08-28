Image caption Peter Lett was working to restore an oil engine at Heckington Windmill when he died

A windmill volunteer died from multiple injuries when his clothing became entangled in an engine, an inquest has heard.

Peter Lett, 53, had been restoring an oil engine at Heckington Windmill, in Lincolnshire when his clothing caught in the crankshaft.

Volunteer Michael Bryer said he heard a noise before seeing Mr Lett "move over the flywheel and back on to the floor".

The former RAF engineer was pronounced dead at the scene on 25 February.

The jury at Lincoln Coroner's Court was told Mr Lett had been in the process of carrying out a risk assessment at the time and the engine had not been fitted with safety guards.

Jim Bailey, a director of the Heckington Windmill Trust, was asked by coroner Stuart Fisher whether "with the benefit of hindsight, was that a wise decision?"

"In retrospect, additional guards would have been fitted," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey added that the trust routinely issued safety equipment - including overalls - and had a policy of volunteers wearing close-fitting clothing.

The inquest heard Mr Lett was not wearing overalls because of an injury which meant he could not raise his arms to get into them. He was instead wearing a fleece.

Image copyright G LAIRD/GEOGRAPH Image caption Heckington Windmill was originally built in 1830 and ceased work in 1946

Mark Stuart, of North Kesteven District Council, agreed Mr Lett's clothing was not suitable.

He added that the engine, which has since been fitted with safety guards, was also located too close to a door which meant people had to pass close by to it.

The inquest continues.