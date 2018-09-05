Image copyright Will Roughton Image caption Mr Roughton said the helicopter, created "mainly for the kids", was a big hit with all ages

An old Westland Lynx helicopter has been transformed into holiday accommodation.

The aircraft is based on the site of the former RAF Wainfleet bombing range in Lincolnshire.

Owner Will Roughton said the accommodation, which comes with a TV and mini fridge, was attracting a lot of interest from all ages.

He said he was now considering buying a tank which could be driven during the day and slept in at night.

Image copyright Will Roughton Image caption The converted Lynx boasts a TV and mini fridge

His latest project "took off" after he found an old helicopter for sale in Ipswich.

He said his idea had been a hit with all ages, despite it being "mainly for the kids".

"I thought it was just my immature mind but seemingly not," he said.

Image caption Will Roughton had the idea of buying a Lynx after the British Army bid farewell to its remaining fleet earlier this year

The farmer said his next project would involve a tank and possibly "a DVLA course to add a tank to your driving licence".

He is also considering converting a World War Two fire engine.

Image copyright Will Roughton Image caption The helicopter can sleep up to two people

The RAF Wainfleet bombing range, which closed in 2009, opened to aircraft in 1938 and was used throughout World War Two.

Before then, it had been used by Army artillery regiments as far back as 1890.