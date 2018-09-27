Image copyright Sam McConnell/Facebook Image caption Sam McConnell had to fight for her RAF pension to go to her children after her death

A terminally ill single mother who had to fight for her RAF pension to go to her children is calling for a change in the rules.

Retired RAF linguist Samantha McConnell served for 20 years, accruing a full and immediate pension.

But earlier this month she was told she has terminal cancer and only has weeks to live and that her pension would cease on her death.

However, that ruling was changed by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

"I am so relieved that my children will get a children's pension thanks to the herculean efforts of everyone however, no-one else should have to go through this, especially during such a traumatic and stressful time," she said.

"I'm glad we have fought this but it has eaten into precious valuable time with my children.

"The law needs to be changed for other people in the future to reflect the wonderfully, modern democratic society that the UK is."

After leaving the armed forces, Ms McConnell, 46, who is originally from Cornwall but now lives in Lincoln, achieved her desire for a family through IVF.

She now has two children, Grace, five and Rory, two.

However, with no partner, parents or siblings, she was told her pension would cease on her death and not be paid to her children because they were born after she left service.

But following a campaign by friends the defence secretary intervened.

Image copyright Sam McConnel/Facebook Image caption She says the rules need to changed so no-one else has to go through what she has

In a message to her, Mr Williamson wrote: "I was deeply saddened to hear of these tragic circumstances.

Since learning about this case I have instructed the department to reverse this decision.

"I hope this gives Sammi, her son and daughter the peace of mind that they deserve, knowing they have financial security for the future. They remain in our thoughts."