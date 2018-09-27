Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption John Smith beat his victim with a length of wood before stripping him and hosing him down

A man who carried out a "brutal" attack leaving his victim in a coma has been jailed for 13 years.

John Smith, 38, beat Christopher Rawson with a length of wood and kicked him leaving him unconscious.

Mr Rawson, aged 52, was then stripped of his clothes and hosed down before being driven back to his home in Gainsborough and dumped on a sofa.

Smith, of Pilham, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court after changing his plea half way through his trial.

The jury was told that Mr Rawson was a crack cocaine user who had agreed to grow cannabis for Smith.

He was attacked at Smith's home in the village of Pilham after Smith lost his temper and went into a rage.

He was later driven home by Smith's 34-year-old brother, Michael, of Barton-upon-Humber, who was jailed for two-and-a-half-years after he admitted assisting an offender.

'Ruthless brutality'

The court heard Mr Rawson was found "close to death" after a colleague became concerned that he failed to turn up for work.

He had life threatening injuries and was in a coma for nearly a month afterwards.

The court also heard that since the incident he has been forced to move for his own safety and now lives in another area of the country.

Passing sentence, Judge Andrew Easteal told Smith: "It was a brutal crime with terrible consequences. There is no escaping the ruthless brutality that you showed. The effects have been devastating."

Smith initially denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Rawson between 22 and 25 May 2017 but changed his plea to guilty during his trial.

He also admitted unlawful production of cannabis.