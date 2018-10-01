Image copyright Gemma King Image caption Sian and Josh Chapman were rescued by PC Mark Wood after their car broke down

A newly married couple were rescued by police after their car broke down between the church and wedding reception.

Sian and Josh Chapman were married at All Saints Church in North Hykeham on Saturday but were left stranded on their way to the reception.

PC Mark Wood, of Lincolnshire Police, picked them up and took them to Hill Holt Wood, Norton Disney.

Sian's sister tweeted her thanks to him for saving the day.

She wrote: "A massive thank you to @lincspolice for giving my sister and her new husband a lift to their wedding reception yesterday after their car broke down on route!

"A moment we'll never forget."

Latest news and stories from Lincolnshire

Image copyright Gemma King Image caption They had married earlier in North Hykeham, near Lincoln

You might also be interested in:

The post also attracted a number of comments relating to the wedding tradition of something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.