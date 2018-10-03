Lincolnshire Police tattoo rules relaxed
A ban on police officers in Lincolnshire having tattoos on show has been relaxed as part of a drive to make the force "more representative".
Sgt Emma Ward said the updated guidelines were about "separating opinion" from the values of the force.
"We do have to maintain a professional appearance but as long as we do that is fine," she said.
Previously, anyone with face, neck or hand tattoos would have been barred from the force.
Sgt Ward, who has two tattoos on her arms, said she used to have to cover up, but the change in policy made officers more approachable, especially with communities they "didn't reach before".
Sgt Ward said tattoos are a talking point with people" and each case should be judged on an individual basis.
"Personally I'm not keen on facial tattoos, but people may have one for religious reasons or medical reasons, or have their eyebrows tattooed on," she said.
Previous rules
- Tattoos will be reviewed on an individual basis to determine your eligibility for appointment
- Tattoos on your neck and face will not be accepted and tattoos on hands are unlikely to be accepted
- Tattoos must be covered while on duty
New guidance
- Tattoos are not a bar to appointment. It depends on their size, nature and location, and sometimes on the extent
- Members of the public are largely accepting of police officers and staff with visible tattoos, providing they are not in any way offensive or discriminatory
- Careful consideration will be given by the force to any tattoo on the neck, face or hands in deciding if it is acceptable. This includes considering the size, nature and prominence of the tattoo