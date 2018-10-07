Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police found the girl and man using a drone with a thermal imaging camera

A man arrested on suspicion of rape after he was found by police using a drone has been released without charge.

The man in his 30s was arrested on an area of land off Brown's Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, in the early hours of Saturday.

It came after a 16-year-old girl called police to report that she had been raped and was still with her attacker.

Officers deployed a drone with a thermal imaging camera and the man was found and arrested.

A spokesman said no further action would be taken.

The girl was being supported by specially-trained officers on Saturday.