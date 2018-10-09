Image caption A number of emergency vehicles are at the scene, including a bomb disposal team

A bomb disposal team is dealing with "a suspicious package" found on a bus.

Scores of people were evacuated shortly after midday when a package was found by a bus driver on the vehicle at Lincoln Central Bus Station.

City of Lincoln Council said it had "taken the precautionary action of clearing the bus station while it is investigated".

A cordon is in place and several roads in the area are closed while the Army deal with the unidentified package.

The city's railway station is also shut, with East Midlands Trains services suspended.

Ch Insp Stewart Brinn said: "A bus driver reported finding a suspicious package on one of the buses at about midday.

"Bomb disposal have turned up and are assessing whether there is any danger to the public or not."

"At that point once we know whether it is a viable device or not we will be able to lift any restrictions," he added.

According to one person on Twitter, the package was found on a bus which had arrived from Nettleham.

The authority also posted to say the cordon had been extended.