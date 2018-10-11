Image copyright Google Image caption A 57-year-old man died in the crash which happened at Atterby Carr, on Sunday

A man was killed when his paraglider crashed in a field, police have said.

It happened on Sunday afternoon, at Sandhayes Lane, Atterby Carr, near Bishop Norton, Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police said paramedics attended the scene but the 57-year-old man, who has not been named, died as a result of his injuries.

Police have just released details of the crash and said the man's family had been informed. They are not treating it as suspicious.

Local resident Mike Ashton said the man appeared to be struggling to control his aircraft.

"We saw what they call a paramotor - which is basically a parachute canopy with a motor attached to the occupant.

"He was very low over the fields and was beyond the hedge at times skipping along almost touching the ground."

"I thought he has either got an engine problem or he is a novice," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A paramotor, or powered paraglider, has a small motor driving a propeller, worn like a backpack (Source: British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association)

According to Mr Ashton, who flies light aircraft, the paramotor was flying well below regulation height for the area and was "skipping along virtually touching a potato field".

The next thing he saw was the air ambulance flying overhead, he said.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said it had been notified and had passed the matter to the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association to investigate.