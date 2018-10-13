Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash on the A153 near Belchford to come forward

Two men have died and a third has been seriously injured after two vans crashed at a crossroads.

A Citroen Relay and a Mercedes Sprinter collided on the A153 near Belchford at about 21:45 BST on Friday, said Lincolnshire Police.

Two men, aged 35 and 49, died while a 25-year-old man was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary where he is in intensive care, the force said.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw either of the white vans.

