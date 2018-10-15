Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Describing his role, Rob Lowe said Wild Bill was a larger than life character who has nothing to lose and revels in being an American fish out of water

News that Rob Lowe is to play a police chief from the US in a new crime drama set in Boston, Lincolnshire, has been welcomed by people in the town.

The ITV show tells the story of Wild Bill, who moves with his 14-year-old daughter, Kelsey, in the hope of fleeing a "painful recent past".

It will see Lowe - known for his roles in Waynes World and St Elmo's Fire - play top US cop Bill Hixon.

Filming is scheduled to begin in London and Lincolnshire in November.

In the drama, Lowe is appointed chief constable of the fictitious East Lincolnshire Police Force.

Lincolnshire's real life Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said the idea was not as "far fetched" as some might think.

He said when the current chief Bill Skelly was appointed the force received applications from America.

Mr Jones, who said it was great news for the town, added that Lowe's character and the current chief also shared a "good, solid reliable name".

Lowe tweeted that the new six-part drama was "gonna be a good one".

In response, the dog section from Lincolnshire Police asked whether extras were needed.

Others offered to provide the star with local delicacies such as plum loaf, haslet (pork meatloaf with herbs) and chine (another pork dish).

One resident Jane Huddleston said Lowe was welcome to a ride "in our Buick", perhaps with the intention of making his character feel more at home?

Image caption St Botolph's Church, known as Boston Stump, will feature in the six-part drama

The news has also created a buzz around the town.

Butcher Tim Dawson said his premises were scouted as a possible location.

He said Boston normally only received media attention in relation to Brexit, and this was a welcome change.

Staff at St Botolph's Church - known as Boston Stump - said they hoped the drama would encourage more visitors to come and see what the town had to offer.

Boston Borough Council has also published a guide to filming in the area.