Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Caroline Fisher died on July 21 in Lincolnshire

A man and woman have been charged with murder following the death of a 53-year-old woman in a seaside bar fight.

Lincolnshire Police said Leon Wadsworth and Hayley Fletcher, both 31 from Sheffield, were charged with the murder of Caroline Fisher.

Ms Fisher, from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, died on 21 July after a fight outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells the day before.

The pair are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday.