Chase Tate died after being hit by a vehicle on the A1104 near Ulceby

The brother of a man killed in a suspected hit-and-run has admitted stealing money donated for a plaque in his memory.

Ford North, 26, pleaded guilty to taking cash from a fund he set up in the wake of Chase Tate's death in 2017.

Mr Tate, 23, died after being hit by a vehicle on the A1104 near Ulceby Cross.

North, of Chauntry Road, Alford, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to theft and two counts of fraud. He will be sentenced on 26 October.

