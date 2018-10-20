Man dies and child hurt in Elsham car crash
- 20 October 2018
A man has died and a woman and child were seriously injured when a car left a road and hit a tree in Elsham.
Fire and rescue crews were called to the B1206 road in North Lincolnshire on Friday night after a Ford Focus car came off the road.
The child was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and is said to be in a "critical condition".
The woman was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment to what are described as "serious injuries".