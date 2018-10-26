Image copyright Google Image caption A second man is in hospital after the two vehicles collided on the A52 in Lincolnshire

A man died in a crash between a van and a lorry which closed part of a major road in Lincolnshire.

The air ambulance was called to the collision on the A52 at Bridge End near the Heckington junction in Sleaford on Thursday.

Police said the dead man was in his 30s. A second man was seriously hurt and is being treated at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.