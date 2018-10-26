Arrest after moped rider's death in Boston
- 26 October 2018
A driver has been arrested following the death of a moped rider in a crash in Lincolnshire.
He was driving a black Ford Focus when it was in collision with a white moped, been ridden by a man in his 40s, on the A1121 near Boston at about 05:30 BST.
Lincolnshire Police said the car driver, aged in his 20s, was being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact police.