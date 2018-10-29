Image copyright Google Image caption At least 185 staff would be made redundant immediately at the Boston factory, the adminstrator said

A bedding manufacturer has gone into administration, with the loss of at least 185 jobs, and the hot summer has been partly blamed for its demise.

Fogarty started in 1826 in Boston, Lincolnshire, and now makes pillows, duvets and bedding.

It employs 210 people at its manufacturing and storage facility in the town.

Grant Thornton, administrators, said hot weather and retail difficulties had strained the firm's cash flow.

Eddie Williams of Grant Thornton said: "The challenges of the hot summer of 2018 and the difficulties in the retail sector placed a strain on the businesses cash flow, which despite management's best efforts, lead to a position where external investment was required."

The recent loss of a key customer meant the company would be "heavily loss-making over the coming months and was no longer viable" and the business had been placed into administration, he said.

There would be 185 immediate redundancies, he added.

David Shamma, from the GMB union, said a company director had announced at an afternoon meeting it could no longer trade owing to financial difficulties.