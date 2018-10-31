Image copyright Tealby Primary School Image caption The bus was found burnt out in a field in Waddingham

Staff at a rural village school have said they are devastated after thieves stole and set fire to their minibus.

The bus, which belonged to Tealby Primary School in Lincolnshire, was stolen late on Tuesday night.

An appeal was put out on Twitter in the hope the missing vehicle could be tracked down but it was later found burnt out in a field 15 miles away.

Co-head Christa Haslam said: "I just feel sad for the children. It's having a big impact and that's not right."

"It means they're going to miss out on some really exciting things," she added.

Skip Twitter post by @tealbyschool Unfortunately, last night, our minibus was stolen from the school drive... if anyone sees it please contact the police... please share and help find our bus 😢😡 pic.twitter.com/LfRmGYJEgG — Tealby School (@tealbyschool) October 31, 2018 Report

She said the bus, which was found burnt out in Waddingham, was funded by parents and friends of the school and "they feel they have been personally stolen from".

A number of school trips planned for this week have had to be cancelled.

Lincolnshire Police said they were investigating but had not yet made any arrests.

Officers asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.