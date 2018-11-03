Girl , 7, seriously injured in Lincolnshire A46 car crash
- 3 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A seven-year-old girl and an 84-year-old man have been seriously injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.
Police said the man was driving one of three cars which crashed on the A46 Lincoln by pass at the Skellingthorpe roundabout just after 12:00 GMT.
The girl has been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre at Nottingham for treatment.
The road has been closed while an investigation is carried out and police are appealing for witnesses.