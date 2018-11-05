Image copyright Freshtime Image caption The food firm is holding a recruitment day and said it was "keen to help" jobless Fogarty workers

A food firm said it is "keen to help" some of the 185 workers who lost their jobs after the collapse of a bedding manufacturer.

Fogarty, which started in 1826 in Boston, Lincolnshire, and made pillows, duvets and bedding, went into administration last week.

Administrators said hot weather and retail difficulties had hit the firm's cash flow.

Freshtime, which makes salad products, is holding a recruitment event later.

Posting on social media, Freshtime wrote: "We understand the upset and stress this will have caused and, as a fellow large employer in Boston, we are keen to help out where possible."

The post was shared more than 500 times.

Image copyright Google Image caption At least 185 staff lost their jobs at Fogarty's factory in Boston

Steve Evans, managing director, said the firm had expanded in recent months and had about 200 full-time vacancies in various departments.

It is hosting a recruitment event later at its factory on Marsh Lane and is encouraging Fogarty's workers to attend.