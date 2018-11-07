Image caption The crash happened where the B1391 meets the A52 in Swineshead

A man has died and four others have been seriously injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.

A white lorry and a silver Toyota Corolla collided on the B1391 at the junction with the A52 in Swineshead, near Boston, at about 06:30 GMT.

A man in his 20s, who was in the car, later died from his injuries. The other people seriously hurt were also all in the Toyota.

Police want to speak to the driver of a Transit van who may have witnessed it.

Officers said the white or light coloured van had the numbers 07 on its back door and was not involved in the crash.