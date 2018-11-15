Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mystery ticket holder has until 1 May to make a claim

The owner of an unclaimed £76m winning lottery ticket is being encouraged to come forward.

The EuroMillions ticket was bought somewhere in the parliamentary constituency of Boston and Skegness, said organisers.

It matched five main numbers and two Lucky Star numbers to win the entire £76,369,806 jackpot in the draw on 2 November.

The ticket holder has until 1 May to make a claim.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline the prize money, plus the interest it has generated, will go to lottery-funded projects.

The winning numbers from the draw were 5, 15, 17, 37, 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 7 and 11.

Andy Carter from The National Lottery said: "We're desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings."