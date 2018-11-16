Image caption The Beechey brothers, from left to right: Harold, Charles, Frank, Barnard and Leonard

Plans have been submitted for a commemorative plaque to honour a family who lost five sons during World War One.

Eight boys from the Beechey Family fought in the Great War, but only three returned home to Avondale Street in Lincoln.

Barnard, 38, Charles, 39, Leonard 36, Frank 30, and Harold 26, all died in action or from wounds soon after.

The plaque will "commemorate the sacrifice the family made".

The boys' mother, Amy Beechey, received the letter which began 'it is my painful duty to inform you…', five times.

She was later presented to King George V and Queen Mary in April 1918, and the Queen thanked her for her sacrifice.

Image copyright City of Lincoln Council Image caption The plaque bears the words "the ultimate sacrifice"

Plans for the plaque have been submitted by City of Lincoln Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

If approved, it will be erected in the arboretum on Monks Road, close to the family home.

The authority also hopes to honour more historic figures in the near future.

Image caption The boys' mother Amy Beechey told the Queen: "It was no sacrifice, Ma'am - I did not given them willingly"

The family sacrifice - which has echoes of the 1998 Steven Spielberg film Saving Private Ryan - was previously honoured with stone crosses made from Lincoln Cathedral limestone.

They were placed at locations around the globe.

A final cross was also laid in the church of Friesthorpe where the family grew up.

Letters written to Mrs Beechey by her sons are held at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life.