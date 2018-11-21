Image copyright PA Image caption The sculpture was originally designed to stand in a square close to the Houses of Parliament

A sculpture of Margaret Thatcher that was turned down in London due to fears of it being vandalised could be erected in her home town.

Originally intended for a site near the Houses of Parliament, it was rejected by Westminster Council in January.

Councillors said it was possibly too soon after her death and could attract "civil disobedience and vandalism".

South Kesteven District Council is to consider plans for the statue to be put in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

The work, which is currently said to be in storage at "a secret location", will be placed in St Peter's Hill if approved.

Image copyright PA Image caption It was designed by sculptor Douglas Jennings

The sculpture, which received support from Prime Minister Theresa May, was offered to Grantham in July after the original plans were rejected.

Westminster Council turned down the work over fears it might be vandalised and a suggestion the proposed statue came too soon after her death in 2013.

But Grantham Community Heritage Association (GCHA), which runs the town's museum, said it was a "fitting tribute to a unique political figure".

It also said it would encourage visitors to the town "from both sides of the debate".

Trustee David Burling said the statue would help secure the future of the town's museum, which has a number of displays, including a Spitting Image puppet from the satirical ITV show.

Image caption The Spitting Image puppet went on display in 2017

Council leader Matthew Lee has said: "No-one can dispute she was a very divisive character... but we are honouring her as a person and her links to this town, whatever you think of her politics."

Commenting earlier, he added the statue would be a fitting memorial to "Grantham's most famous daughter".

The statue has been paid for by The Public Memorials Trust, and money raised by the GCHA Margaret Thatcher Appeal will pay for its delivery.

Image copyright Getty Images