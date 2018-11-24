Image copyright Sally Bentley/Facebook Image caption The stable was dismantled and the bulk of it stolen

Thieves have dismantled and stolen the bulk of a stable block and shelter from a field in Lincolnshire.

The culprits also fed horses food that had not been mixed with water, leaving one of the animals needing veterinary treatment.

Tasha Bentley, who keeps two horses on the land at North Scarle, near Lincoln, said wood, nails and plastic were left scattered over the field.

She said: "It was just devastation. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Image copyright Sally Bentley/Facebook Image caption The stable block had only recently been built

It is believed the thieves drove down one of the back lanes, through a farmer's field and over the electric fence to reach the stables in the early hours of Friday.

Friends have started a funding page to raise the £7,000 needed to rebuild the stable to house the horses during winter.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police.