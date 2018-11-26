Lincolnshire

Murder arrest after man's body found in Spalding house

  • 26 November 2018
Image caption Police were called out to a house on Neville Avenue in Spalding

A man has been arrested after the body of a 49-year-old man was found in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to a house on Neville Avenue, Spalding, at about 11:40 GMT on Sunday and discovered the man's body.

Officers said a man from the Spalding area had been detained on suspicion of murder.

The arrested man, aged 59, remains in custody for questioning, according to Lincolnshire Police.

