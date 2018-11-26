Murder arrest after man's body found in Spalding house
- 26 November 2018
A man has been arrested after the body of a 49-year-old man was found in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to a house on Neville Avenue, Spalding, at about 11:40 GMT on Sunday and discovered the man's body.
Officers said a man from the Spalding area had been detained on suspicion of murder.
The arrested man, aged 59, remains in custody for questioning, according to Lincolnshire Police.