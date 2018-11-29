Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The snake, similar to this one, could have ssssought refuge in a shed

An escaped boa constrictor has sparked a police alert after it slithered out of a house.

People have been warned not to approach the missing 8.5ft long (2.5m) snake, which has a white tail and grey, black and brown spots.

It is not venomous but boa constrictors attack prey with their teeth and constrict it until they die, Lincolnshire Police said.

The snake was reported missing from a house in Boston on Wednesday night.

The force said the snake was likely to seek shelter somewhere warm, so could possibly have taken refuge in a garden shed.

Anyone who sees what they believe to be a snake in the Union Street area should call the force on 999.

More news and stories from Lincolnshire

You may also like: