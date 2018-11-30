Lincolnshire

Victim in Spalding house murder inquiry named by police

  • 30 November 2018
Dean James Image copyright Lincolnshire Police
Image caption Dean James' body was found at a property in Spalding on Sunday

A man who was found dead at a house in Lincolnshire has been named by police.

The body of Dean James, 49, of West Stockwith, Nottinghamshire, was discovered at a property on Neville Avenue in Spalding on Sunday.

A 59-year-old man from the Spalding area was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released under investigation, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers said Mr James' family had asked for privacy.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites