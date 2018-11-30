Victim in Spalding house murder inquiry named by police
- 30 November 2018
A man who was found dead at a house in Lincolnshire has been named by police.
The body of Dean James, 49, of West Stockwith, Nottinghamshire, was discovered at a property on Neville Avenue in Spalding on Sunday.
A 59-year-old man from the Spalding area was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released under investigation, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers said Mr James' family had asked for privacy.