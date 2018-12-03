Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pair often engaged in role play after meeting on Tinder two months earlier, Lincoln Crown Court heard

A man has admitted assault after a Fifty Shades of Grey-style rough sex session with his Tinder date.

Dean Wilkins, 36, admitted slapping the woman at his flat in May but said they often engaged in role play after meeting two months earlier.

Lincoln Crown Court heard police were called after the woman ran into the street wearing only her bra.

She had red marks around her neck, hair pulled from her scalp and a bloodied nose.

Wilkins, from Lincoln, launched a violent attack on the woman after they returned to his flat in Venables Way following a drink and drug-fuelled night out.

He initially claimed he thought it was part of the game.

Tied to a tree

Judge Andrew Easteal said some of the woman's injuries were not inflicted with her consent.

The pair admitted previously tying each other up with ropes and on one occasion used the safety word "egg timer" when things went "too far".

They also recorded a number of videos in which they inflicted violence upon each other.

Days earlier, Wilkins received a text message from the woman in which she asked to be kidnapped and tied to a tree, the court heard.

But on the night in question, Wilkins sent two text messages to the woman after she told him outside the flat: "This isn't role play."

The first message asked: "Why didn't you say egg timer? Are you alright? I did exactly as you asked baby."

A second message read: "Hiding, scared, I honestly thought this is what you wanted, I'm sorry."

The judge said no-one could be sure Wilkins did not have the "honest perception" it was role play until it began to dawn on him outside the flat.

On Friday, Wilkins admitted a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to the woman on 28 May.

He is due to be sentenced on 20 December.