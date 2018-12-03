Image copyright Rodney Martin Image caption The revolver, which has been deactivated, is described as a Webley 0.38

A World War One revolver and a trench knife have been stolen from a Lincolnshire museum.

Staff at The Village Church Farm Museum in Skegness noticed the items missing on Sunday after a locked display case was forced open.

Museum volunteer Rodney Martin, who owns the items, said he was devastated by the theft.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they were investigating and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Image copyright Rodney Martin Image caption The stolen trench knife has a knuckle duster handle

Mr Martin said the items were taken during a Christmas market event at the museum.

"They mean a lot to me and I'm completely devastated because they are irreplaceable," he said.