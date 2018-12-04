Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the A15 London Road at 16:45 GMT on Monday

A teenage girl who was hit by a lorry in Lincolnshire has died, police said.

The 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Scania HGV on the A15 London Road, Osbournby, at about 16:45 GMT on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said it was "sad to report" that the girl, who was from the area, had died.

The force asked for any witnesses to get in touch, with officers adding "we will release more details as soon as we have them".