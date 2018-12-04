Teenage girl hit by lorry in Osbournby dies
- 4 December 2018
A teenage girl who was hit by a lorry in Lincolnshire has died, police said.
The 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Scania HGV on the A15 London Road, Osbournby, at about 16:45 GMT on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police said it was "sad to report" that the girl, who was from the area, had died.
The force asked for any witnesses to get in touch, with officers adding "we will release more details as soon as we have them".