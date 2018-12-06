Body found in Grantham Canal near Dirty Duck pub
- 6 December 2018
A body has been found in a stretch of canal near a rural pub in Lincolnshire, police have said.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the man's body was found on Wednesday close to the Dirty Duck pub in the Grantham Canal near Woolsthorpe.
Police said they were currently treating the death as unexplained.
A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to take place. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.