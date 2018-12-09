Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The 8ft 6ins (2.6m) snake was reported missing last month

A eight-foot long boa constrictor which sparked a police alert when it went missing 10 days ago has been found.

The snake slithered out of its owner's house in Boston on 28 November, prompting Lincolnshire Police to warn people to keep away from the animal.

However, the force said the 8ft 6ins (2.6m) snake had now returned home after its mystery absence.

A force spokesman said: "It was found at the address this morning with no apparent ill effects."

The snake's owner took the reptile into Boston police station to show officers it had returned.