A driver caught speeding three times in a week drove at over 150mph (241 kmph) on one occasion, a court has heard.

Linas Gedminas, 36, was caught on camera speeding in his Audi S8 three times on the A17 near Long Sutton.

Lincoln Magistrate's Court heard Gedminas, of Stumpacre, Peterborough, recorded speeds of 151mph, 145mph (233kmph) and 78mph (125kmph) in June.

He was convicted of three counts of speeding in his absence and is due to be sentenced on 5 March.

John Siddle, from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said Gedminas had shown a complete disregard for himself and other road users.

He said Gedminas would have travelled about two thirds the length of a football pitch before he was able to react to a potential hazard.

"If something had gone wrong I would almost guarantee everyone and everything involved - at that speed - would have been absolutely obliterated," he said.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said his was the highest speed recorded on camera in the county.