Shane Murphy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Marie Gibson

A woman was beaten to death in a "savage attack" by her partner in her own home, a court has heard.

Marie Gibson, 35, suffered horrific injuries at the hands of Shane Murphy at the property in Lacey Gardens, Louth, jurors at Lincoln Crown Court were told.

The court heard she was beaten with a baseball bat, kicked, and stabbed with a shard of glass from a broken mirror.

Mr Murphy, 28, of Little Lane, Louth, denies murder.

The jury was told he accepts killing Ms Gibson but claims his responsibility for doing so was diminished by a mental health condition.

The court heard a 999 call was made from Ms Gibson's mobile phone moments before her death.

Although she did not manage to speak to the operator it recorded voices with Mr Murphy saying "I'm going to kill you".

Chilling and calculated

Ms Gibson's injuries were so severe that her face was unrecognisable, the jury was told.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, said: "This attack was both savage and utterly relentless in its nature.

"It was calculated and most chillingly of all it was rational in its execution.

"In the recording the defendant was saying he was going to kill her, and he does."

Mr Murphy had left the scene by the time police arrived but was arrested the same afternoon.

When interviewed, he said he had tried to leave following an argument but the door was locked.

Mr Murphy also claimed he had tried to restrain Ms Gibson but she had attacked him with a baseball bat.

He said the bat had shattered the mirror, causing a shard of glass to break off and lodge in Ms Gibson's neck.

However, the prosecutor said that explanation was "absolutely absurd".

The trial continues.