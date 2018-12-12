Image copyright Alamy Image caption The Belvoir Hunt's visit to Grantham on Boxing Day traditionally attracts hundreds of spectators

The Grantham Labour Party has written to Lincolnshire Police opposing the Boxing Day meet of the Belvoir Hunt.

Secretary John Morgan says no risk assessment has been carried out for the event in St Peter's Hill in the town.

"This is particularly important because the hunt could be targeted... and in view of the recent criminal behaviour of hunt followers," he said.

Police said they did not have the authority "to approve or prevent" an event from taking place.

The letter comes in the wake of a number of incidents, including an attack on two animal welfare charity members monitoring the Belvoir Hunt.

One of the victims had his neck broken. The attackers were given suspended sentences after Princess Diana's sister gave a character reference in court.

Mr Morgan said he was concerned for the safety of both people and animals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Boxing Day meet has been held by the Belvoir Hunt for many decades

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the force was "aware of public comment from both supporters and objectors to the event taking place - we remain impartial.

"The police are not liable to put on road closures for pre-planned events."

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "The Belvoir Hunt Boxing Day meet on St Peter's Hill has taken place for decades without any reported issues, and given that the meet takes place on a dead end road, there's likely to be relatively little traffic disruption."

The Belvoir Hunt has been contacted for comment by the BBC.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph reported a hunt that has long been a favourite of Prince Charles has been banned from its traditional new year meet amid safety concerns.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images