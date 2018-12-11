Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Shane Murphy admits killing Marie Gibson but denies murder

An enhanced version of a 999 call recording the last moments of a woman killed by her partner have been heard as part of a murder trial.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Marie Gibson, 35, was beaten to death at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth.

Shane Murphy, 28, of Little Lane, Louth, accepts killing her but claims his responsibility was diminished by a mental health condition.

On part of the recording Mr Murphy is heard to say: "I'm going to kill you."

Scientist Dr Philip Harrison who produced the recording from a call made from Ms Gibson's phone told the jury he was able to recognise a number of impact noises and the sound of a mirror being broken.

He said there was also screaming at numerous points which seemed to be from the woman.

Dr Harrison said after Mr Murphy said "I'm going to kill you" a number of "relatively loud" impacts followed.

He said a single impact sound was followed by five impacts and those were followed by a further seven impacts.

At that point, Mr Murphy jumped out of his seat in the dock and was led away.

After a short adjournment Judge John Pini QC told the jury: "Please don't hold the fact that Mr Murphy got upset against him."

Previously jurors were told Ms Gibson was savagely beaten to death on 9 June by Mr Murphy in the front room of her home.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, said the defendant claimed he had tried to restrain Ms Gibson, who he said weighed just seven stone, but she had attacked him with a baseball bat.

He claimed the bat shattered the mirror, causing a shard of glass to break off and lodge in Ms Gibson's neck.

The prosecutor said that explanation was "absolutely absurd".

The trial continues.