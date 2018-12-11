Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Samuel Harrison died two weeks after the incident at Lincoln prison

A man died after he was knocked to the floor by a single punch during a row in the prison showers, a jury heard.

Emmanuel Dos Santos is alleged to have unlawfully killed fellow inmate Samuel Harrison in an argument on B wing at Lincoln prison.

Mr Harrison, 29, suffered a serious head injury on 11 September, 2017, and died two weeks later in hospital.

Mr Dos Santos, 43, denies a charge of manslaughter and claims he was acting "in self-defence".

Prosecutor Jon Dee described the case as a "classic" one-punch manslaughter.

He told the jury: "That blow would not have killed him. Mr Harrison, as a result of that punch, fell back.

"When he fell back he hit his head on the floor, that is what killed him."

'Nothing to do with him'

Mr Dee said the prosecution did not claim that Mr Dos Santos intended to kill or seriously injure Mr Harrison.

"He did an unlawful act," Mr Dee said. "He punched him and that ultimately caused his death.

"The only issue is whether the punch was lawful. Mr Dos Santos says he was acting in self-defence."

The prosecution alleges another inmate heard a verbal exchange between the two prisoners and witnessed a punch to Mr Harrison which knocked him backwards.

Mr Dee told the jury Mr Dos Santos admitted speaking to Mr Harrison about the gym but said he (Harrison) was under the influence of drugs and fell to the floor.

"Ultimately he was saying the fall was nothing to do with him."

The case continues.